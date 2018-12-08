COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Center received 911 calls about a car pedestrian crash that occurred on Gull Rd., and Gull Run Dr., in Comstock Township.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a 74-year-old Kalamazoo man was stuck and then run over by a vehicle while walking with his wife around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven by a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man.

There were several witnesses to the crash and an off duty medical professional along with several citizens rendered aid until first responders from Comtsock Fire and Pride EMS arrived on scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Borgess Hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities say alcohol is not a factor, however the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM