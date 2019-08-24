Editor's note: Officials originally reported that a 7-year-old and three teenagers were shot. This story has been corrected to reflect updated information that an 8-year-old, two teenagers and an adult were shot.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -- An 8-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured during a shooting at Soldan High School where a football jamboree was being played Friday night.

At around the same time, there were also reports of a shot being fired at Parkway North High School during another football jamboree.

At Soldan High School, St. Louis police initially responded to a brawl involving 100 students at around 7:20 p.m. during the PHL Football Jamboree. About a half-hour later, police responded to a report of shots fired with several people injured.

St. Louis police reported that an adult, two teenagers and an 8-year-old girl were shot in the vicinity of Soldan High School and transported to area hospitals.

The 8-year-old girl died. One 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm while another 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times, and both were listed as stable. A woman in her 40's was shot in the leg and is in critical, stable condition.

Students from Miller Career Academy and Carnahan, Vashon and Roosevelt High Schools were at Soldan High School for the jamboree.

KSDK

A spokesperson for St. Louis County police said that there was a large disturbance at Parkway North High School in west St. Louis County just after 8 p.m. as several fights broke out. Police believe a shot was fired during the disturbance but said that no one was injured.

RELATED: Shots fired at Parkway North High School football jamboree

The football jamboree was canceled and police had cleared at least 90 percent of the crowd as of 9:30 p.m.

Gateway Sports