The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is looking for an 84-year-old man with dementia who went missing from the Grand Junction area.

Police said Charles Hazard was last seen around the Hastings area in Barry County around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday. He was "admittedly lost in Hastings," the Van Buren County Sheriff's office said, and trying to find his way back home in Grand Junction.

His four pets are currently being cared for by a neighbor.

Hazard was last seen driving a red Ford Fusion with American flags on both front windows and registration ECQ 4591. He often frequents the South Haven area.

Police described Hazard as being 6-feet tall, 190 pounds with balding grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, a black ball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information as to Hazard’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Van Buren County Central Dispatch at 269-657-3101.

