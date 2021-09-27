FOUND: 87-year-old Holland man missing, endangered

Willard Penna was found by a Holland City PD K-9 unit and reunited with his family.

HOLLAND, Michigan — UPDATE 9/27/2021 5 p.m.: Willard Penna was found safe by a Holland City PD K-9 unit and reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/21/201 4 p.m.:

An 87-year-old man went missing in Holland Township Monday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Willard Penna left his home in the morning and hasn't been seen since. He is 5'6 and weighs 230 lbs with cut gray hair and hazel eyes. His family says he's wearing blue jeans and gray shoes.

Penna lives near the intersection of James and 120th in Holland.

Police say they are concerned for his wellbeing due to his medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch or Silent Observer.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.