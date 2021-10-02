How to use the 9 p.m. Routine to keep your belongings safe

The social media campaign has been circulating for years, but is recirculating now in West Michigan.

MICHIGAN, USA — Robberies are known as very preventable crimes, yet they are some of the hardest to solve once committed.

The 9 p.m. campaign was created by a Sheriffs office in Florida back in 2017, according to Neighbors Public Safety Service.

It gives people a safety to-do list to abide by along with a time to do it.

The social media campaign has been circulating for years, but is recirculating now in West Michigan.

The routine asks that you remove valuables from your car, lock up your car and house, and leave on exterior lights, security cameras and alarm systems.

Kent County Sheriff's department PIO, Sergeant Joy Matthews, told us that their were increases in every category for burglary between 2019 and 2020 statistics.

"The most shocking to us is that stolen vehicles and auto theft is up 112%, and similarly auto theft from auto is up at 43%," Sgt. Matthews said.

She believes it may be caused by more kids without adult supervision due to the pandemic shutting down many after school and church programs.

"Because of COVID safety precautions a lot of those programs were forced to stop and unfortunately a lot of these kids that are engaging in stealing, it just takes one time for them to get wrapped up in the wrong group of friends before everything spirals down really really quickly," Sgt. Matthews says.

To find out more about the different ways and checklist police departments use the 9 p.m. routine you can search the hashtag. (#9pmroutine)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.