A family in quarantine, long before COVID-19

The Elenbaas Family gives their advice for people struggling with isolation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan has been under a stay-at-home order for close to two months. But a family you're about to be re-introduced to has been in a similar situation for close to four years, and they say we can get through this. 13 on your side's Nick LaFave has their story.

We first introduced you to Jada Elenbaas not long after she was born. She was born with a rare genetic condition called Complete DiGeorge Sydrome. She had no Thymus Gland; therefore, no immune system.

For most of her first year of life, she was in the hospital.

Her father Michael said, "We found out a week after she was born that something was wrong. So, we started immediately isolating ourselves."

An experimental Thymus transplant helped her slowly develop those vital T-cells and her own immunities. But, it's been a slow process and a life of isolation.

Her mother, Amanda, said, "Gloves, gowns, masks, sanitizing, nobody coming over, us going nowhere." That's just another day in their lives.

Even grandparents who live next door have been kept at a distance.

"They've held her a couple times when they have everything on, gloves, gown," said Amanda.

And the visits they have had with friends and family have looked eerily similar to what we've seen in society lately.

"We'll do glass door visits and lots of video chatting."

And now that their normal has become everyone else's normal, they're getting a lot of questions.

Michael said, "People are asking us, 'Hey, I just got some groceries. What do I do? How do I clean these?'"

Along with the tips, they're giving advice on how to deal with the quarantine. Basically — it's temporary.

"Take it one day at a time. This is going to be temporary," Amanda said.

And when orders are lifted... remember the people who are still vulnerable.

"Stay home if you can," Michael said. "Protect people who are high risk. For Jada, our family specifically, it's going to be dangerous when things start to open up."

The Elenbaases say we should all use this as an opportunity to enjoy the extra time we have with our families. And, as you could see from some of the video, Jada has built up some immunities. Before the pandemic, she was getting out into the world more than she ever has.

