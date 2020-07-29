Man shows up at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with gunshot wounds

Grand Rapids Police Department said the man is a victim from a shooting on the city's south side.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported hearing gunshots near Eastern Avenue SE.

Grand Rapids Police Department responded and located the shooting scene in the 700 block of Watkins Street SE.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, GRPD received word that a man, suffering from gunshot wounds, showed up to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

GRPD has confirmed that the man is a victim of the shooting on Watkins Street.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening.

This story is developing, as we learn more we will update you on-air and online.

