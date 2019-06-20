SAUGATUCK, Mich. —

A new barbecue restaurant opened in Saugatuck this month bringing Michigan flavors to their meats from a five-time Pacific BBQ Association champion.

Baldy’s Smoke Meats is a casual restaurant and full-service caterer offering an authentic barbecue pit smoked daily by the Pacific BBQ Association champion, George Weir.

“George’s experience in this industry is unmatched, with 49 years in the culinary arts and 38 years smoking meats,” said Eric Chaitin, the owner of the restaurant said.

“We’re bringing exceptional barbecue to the Saugatuck area and celebrating the taste of West Michigan with something fresh and new,” Chaitin said.

They offer a variety of traditional and premium smoked meats, including:

Brisket

Pulled chicken

Pulled pork

Spare ribs

Baby back ribs

Salmon

Ribeye

The meats are smoked daily in a custom-built smoker from Texas that holds about 1,800 pounds of meat per cook cycle.

The smoker is fueled by local Michigan trees, giving the meats a unique Michigan flavor.

Baldy’s Smoked Meats also make their rubs, mops and sauces in-house to ensure authenticity and an exceptional barbecue experience.

