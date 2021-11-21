About 30,000 without power following high winds

Following damaging, high winds on Sunday evening, Consumers Energy reports that around 30,000 Michigan residents are without power.

From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., the National Weather Service said winds will be powerful, with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph. The greatest threat is along the lakeshore, where downed limbs are likely.

Below is the number of those affected in each West Michigan county as of 8 p.m. Sunday night:

An outage map can be viewed here.

