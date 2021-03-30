Accomplished trial attorney, former federal prosecutor serving as 13OYS expert in Chauvin trial

Lynch has defended and prosecuted hundreds of criminal cases.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heath Lynch is an accomplished trial attorney who now defends the accused after spending nine years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney with the United State Department of Justice.

Lynch has defended and prosecuted hundreds of criminal cases. He uses his experience in law enforcement to help clients understand the charges and evidence against him, and to build the most effective possible defense against those charges.

Lynch helps his individual and business clients avoid criminal charges by negotiating with prosecuting attorneys before charging decisions are made. Where charges cannot be avoided, he assists clients through every step of the case process, with personal attention to their needs, careful evaluation of the evidence, and strategic acumen.

Lynch helps his clients weigh the decision to take a case to trial, and to understand the risks and benefits of the choices they face. He is unafraid to take any case to trial or to fight for his clients before a jury and has achieved a tremendous record of success against prosecuting attorneys, achieving acquittals in complex felony cases -- including charges which carried potential life sentences -- and in misdemeanor cases as well.

