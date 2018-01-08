WYOMING, Mich. - The man accused of gunning down a Wyoming gas station clerk during an early morning robbery has been found competent to stand trial.

A forensic evaluation of Willie Martin Bryant determined the Grand Rapids man understands the charges against him and can assist in his own defense. Bryant’s attorney asked for the evaluation in early June.

The competency determination was disclosed during a brief hearing Wednesday in Wyoming District Court. Bryant is charged with felony murder, armed robbery and felony use of a firearm.

“Mr. Byrant has been found competent by the forensic center,’’ Kent County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Monica Janiskee told the court.

With that finding, Judge Steven Timmers set a preliminary examination for Aug. 23. “Be prepared to run the preliminary examination at that point and we’ll see what happens,’’ Timmers said.

Authorities say Bryant, 33, shot a clerk twice before fleeing in a white Cadillac DeVille driven by his cousin, 58-year-old Gary Anthony Bryant.

The pair were arrested at separate locations hours after the May 21 robbery at the Marathon station on 28th Street SW at Buchanan Avenue.

Store clerk Shannon Marie Rozanski-Schoen, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary Bryant waived a district court hearing last month on a felony murder charge, moving his case to Kent County Circuit Court.

The cousins have extensive criminal histories and are being held in the Kent County Jail. If convicted of felony murder, they face mandatory life in prison without parole.

