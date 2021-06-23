ACLU challenges state cops over racial disparities in stops

A trooper accused Sankofa of running a red light, though no tickets were issued when the stop finally ended two hours later.

DETROIT — Two Black motorists who were not ticketed during a two-hour encounter with troopers filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking sweeping remedies, including an order that Michigan State Police get outside help to reduce racial disparities in traffic stops.

State police have acknowledged an increase in the percentage of stops involving Black drivers from 2017 to 2019, but the director, Col. Joe Gasper, has failed to act, according to the lawsuit, which was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan.

“Racially motivated vehicular stops are not innocuous encounters,” the lawsuit in federal court states. “Rather, they are unconstitutional seizures that increase the potential for confrontation, police violence, fatality, unlawful arrest and compounding constitutional violations.”

An email seeking comment was sent to state police.

Camara Sankofa and Shanelle Thomas said they were stopped in 2019 while traveling in Oak Park on the Oakland County-Wayne County border. A trooper accused Sankofa of running a red light, though no tickets were issued when the stop finally ended two hours later.

In the meantime, two drug-sniffing dogs searched the car. Three troopers were at the scene.

Sankofa and Thomas “did nothing other than drive while Black,” the lawsuit states.

