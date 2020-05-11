Activists hold 'Count Every Vote' rally in Grand Rapids

Demonstrators from the group Michigan United say they wanted to come out after some claimed there was fraud at the ballot box.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda Brunzell is a Navy Veteran who is concerned about the election process.

"I swore an oath to uphold the constitution, that oath means making sure that every American who has casted a ballot has the ability to make sure that ballot counts," says Brunzell.

Brunzell is one of the activists who gathered in Grand Rapids on Wednesday for the "Count Every Vote" Rally. Demonstrators from the group Michigan United say they wanted to come out after some claimed there was fraud at the ballot box.

"It should concern every single American when a President tries to declare victory when they are losing both the electoral college and popular vote," says Rickie Kreuzer an organizer.

The group marched from Rosa Parks Circle to Calder Plaza saying that democracy takes time and they want to make sure every voter is heard.

"It is vital that you stand up and demand that each and every vote is counted, your vote counts and we absolutely cannot declare a winner until every last ballot is counted," says Alyssa Bates an activist.

