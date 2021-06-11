Activists unhappy with GRPD's hiring of former Kalamazoo police chief

Thomas was fired from KDPS last summer over the department's handling of protests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department recently hired Karianne Thomas, the former chief of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, as its new chief of staff. On Friday night, activists took to the streets to voice opposition to the hire.

"How are we supposed to believe that you can do your job," said Aly Bates, President of Justice for Black Lives.

Thomas was fired from KDPS last summer. At the time, the city manager said it was over criticism about the departments handling of protests last summer. Justice for Black Lives says this is not someone they want here in Grand Rapids.

"A woman who was fired for actively targeting and abusing protestors with tear gas," says Bates.

The group believes the hire sets a bad precedent for the department.

"They're going to feel like they can do anything they want and whatever they want at any time and have no repercussions," said one speaker at the protest.

JFBL frequently attends and participates in city commission meetings. JFBL Vice President Danny Santiago says hiring Thomas proves to him that their voices remain unheard.

"We come out here to demand things only because when we asked, they did not listen," says Santiago.

In a statement, a spokesperson for GRPD said, "we’re excited for her to join the team and are confident she’s going to make great contributions."

