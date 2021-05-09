Adopt-a-pet: Kashmir & Jeb with the Noah Project

Both dogs have spent most of their lives in animal shelters. They are ready and waiting for forever home.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Adopting a new furry family member is a big commitment but so rewarding.

The Noah Project in Muskegon has a couple of great candidates

Meet 8-year-old Kashmir, who has lived her entire life in a shelter.

“She had been in another rescue prior to that and needed she was on a euthanasia list. So they had to find a home for her quickly," Michelle Art, Executive Director with the Noah Project, said.

Staff says the lab mix would make a great addition to any family.

“She's friendly, playful. She likes other dogs. She likes people. She likes children. She's a nice dog," Art said.

Kashmir has been overlooked for a long time she shouldn’t have to live her entire life in a kennel. What she needs is a family to spoil her for the rest of her life.

“A happy active family, somebody who has time to spend with her and run her and take her out for walks and play with her with toys and balls and things like that," Art said.

Jeb is another dog that has spent most of his time in a shelter.

"He's very playful. He loves to walk. He loves to play with toys. He loves children. I would say a home with no, no cats probably he likes to chase those and small farm animals as well," Art said.

Jeb likes to run and will need a home with a fenced-in yard.

"Yeah, a six-foot fence would be perfect for him. In something where it's contained fencing where he can't dig under that would be ideal because he can do that he likes to dig and he has a runner. So he needs to have somebody keeping a close eye on him at all times," Art said.

The almost 7-year-old got hit by a car which is how he got this scar on his face but he’s still a super friendly fun-loving guy.

“He just needs a good home. Hopefully someone with children or older kids that have time to play with him and walk with him. Or even a younger couple or somebody who's home even who just is very active.”