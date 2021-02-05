Adopt-a-pet: Maya and Mr. Krabs at Harbor Humane Society

A pair of furry friends in need of loving forever homes are available for adoption in Ottawa County.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now is a great time to add some unconditional love to your family.

Meet beautiful Maya, this precious soul was transported from Louisiana. She is about 5 years old and heartworm positive.

“When an animal is heartworm positive, harbor humane covers all the costs of treatment so that does not fall on to adopters’ shoulders," Allyson Huttenga with Harbor humane Society, said.

Staff at the shelter say Maya is very sweet, loves attention, and sitting in any available lap that she can find.

“Maya should probably go to a home without kitties. She could be a bit too much of a chaser but she does have the potential to live in a home with another dog," Huttenga said.



They say she would fit in well in a family setting or with an individual.

“I think she’d be a great couch potato. She still likes to go for walks and get the exercise that every dog needs but she is but more laid back than you’d see in maybe a puppy or another animal," Huttenga said.



If you want a cute kitty instead check out Mr. Krabs. He came to the shelter with mysterious burn wounds all over his body.

"We’re not sure the cause, I know a lot of people ask, but we just don’t know. They show up to us and we’re ready to take them in and care for them," Huttenga said.

While Mr. Krabs undergoes treatment, he’s enjoying all the head scratches from the staff at the shelter but what he would really like is a family of his own.

“He loves pets. He has done well with all of our staff members so far. Very attention seeking so we think he’ll make a great companion for a family.”

Maya and Mr. Krabs are ready for forever homes.

