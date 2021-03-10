Adopt-a-pet: Meet Silas, Kayla & Franklin at Hearts of Hope Rescue

These dogs have had a taste of the good life in their foster homes. Now all they need is a forever one.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Still looking for the perfect pet to complete your family? Look no further than foster-based Hearts of Hope Rescue.

4-year-old Silas has been in foster care for a whole year.

“He’s very trainable. He’s very smart, he is definitely driven to make his people happy," Lynae Umlor, Silas' foster mom, said.

The bluetick coonhound is very vocal, far too interested in cats and tends to warm up to women more so than men.

“He’s also particular about dogs. He likes them but sometimes he can be a little much for other dogs because he does have quite a bit of energy," Umlor said.

His favorite thing in the world is to jump up on the couch and roll around on it.

“When he goes out he’s really amped because he wants to sniff everything and meet everyone, but he actually at home just literally wants to spend all his time on the couch looking out the window and cuddling," Umlor said.

Then there’s pretty American Staffordshire terrier mix Kayla.

“I rescued her from Ionia County shelter. She was taken away from someone that had left her chained up outside all the time and was abused," Tammy Wygmans, Kayla's foster mom, said.

The 1-year-old already knows how to sit and shake and can be a little too energetic.

“She loves other dogs but she tends to be over-excited so, some dogs might not like her. She needs a six-foot fence because otherwise, she might jump it," Wygmans said.



Kayla would be a good fit for an active family with older kids.

“She loves to cuddle so somebody that wants her to be on their lap and she’s just a very loving dog," Wygmans said.

Finally, this handsome older gentleman is Franklin.

“Franklin was a senior dog in another rescue where he wasn’t thriving. They asked Hearts of Hope to take him and he’s been at my home ever since and he’s thriving quite well," Kristin Hollander, Franklin's foster mom, said.



The American pit bull terrier mix is 10 years young and still has plenty of love left to give.

“Franklin’s a goofball. He is not an early riser so, if you’re on the second shift he’d be a great addition for you. He sleeps pretty hard. He loves to play with the other senior dogs in my house," Hollander said.

Franklin would adapt well to most home environments with a big furry family.

“He loves the cats and he will groom the cats and would love to be in with another pack of dogs in similar size," Hollander said.

These dogs have had a taste of the good life in their foster homes. Now all they need is a forever one.

If you're interested in applying to adopt Silas, Kayla or Franklin click here.

