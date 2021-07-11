Adopt-a-pet: Woodsy, Conan & Daisy with Michele's Rescue

These three pups have been in foster homes for a while and are ready for their forever homes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 4-year-old Woodsy has been in a foster home for nearly a year.

“She was an outside dog her whole life. This last year that she has spent with me has been really learning how to become a dog and enjoy the finer things in life like laying on a bed," said Ellen Mancino, who fosters with Michele’s Rescue.



This dainty little lady will need a fenced-in yard.

She’s nervous around men, has no interest in cats, gets along great with other dogs and respects children.

“She’s a great dog. She’s a little shy at first but once she gets to know you she is going to be a friend for life," Mancino said.

7-month-old Conan is the opposite of shy and while he gets along great with other dogs, he would do better in a home with older kids.

“He doesn’t know his size, so he constantly jumps in your lap," said Kayla Stanton, Conan's foster. "He tries to sit on your chest, and he loves to give kisses and sometimes those kisses are a lot harder than he anticipates."

This energetic pup was adopted out once already and returned. What he needs in a home is guidance.

“He’s just a puppy that needs a stable home that’s willing to train him and work with him," Stanton said.

Finally, there’s sweet, gentle Daisy.

The two-and-a-half-year-old has come a long way from hiding under desks, but is still a little shy at first.

“If you are wearing a dress and she feels shy she will hide under your dress. She’s just love, she wants to be near you and she really loves affection," said Bobbie Sankatsing, adoption coordinator for Michele's Rescue.

Daisy could also go into a home with existing animals and even small children.

“She does get frightened still of loud noises, so my hope for her would be a home in the country or someone that can take her somewhere nice and peaceful to just relax," Sankatsing said.

These dogs love their foster families. What they need now is a family of their own.

To apply to adopt, click here.

