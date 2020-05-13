Dispatch: Teen injured in crash near Kent City

According to dispatch, Aero Med was called to the scene for unknown injuries.

KENT CITY, Mich. — Aero Med was called to a car accident on Sparta Avenue and 17 Mile Road near Kent City.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. but details about how many people or what led to the crash are still unknown.

Kent County dispatch said one teen was taken to the hospital by Aero Med.

Parts of the intersection remain closed while emergency crews are on scene assisting with the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.