WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Two people were injured in a West Olive crash Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said they responded to 136th Avenue at Van Buren Street around 2:50 p.m. on a report of a two car crash.

The investigation at the scene found that a 22-year-old woman from Holland drove into the intersection on Van Buren Street, pulling to the path of another car. There is a stop sign for traffic on Van Buren Street. Her Chrysler mini van was hit by a Ford Fusion that was traveling south on 136th Avenue.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 25-year-old woman from West Olive, was brought to the hospital by an ambulance. The 22-year-old woman driving the mini van was flown to Spectrum Health in downtown Grand Rapids by Aero Med.

As of 5 p.m. 136th Avenue remained shut down while police continue to investigate the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.