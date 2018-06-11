DETROIT, Mich. - With the participation of Americans nationwide, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its law enforcement partners surpassed a 10 million pound goal and collected nearly 11 million pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications over the course of 16 successful Drug Take Back events.

During the 16th semiannual event on October 27, the DEA, federal, state and local partners disposed of more than 900,000 pounds of prescription medications collected at nearly 6,000 sites across the country. More than 457 tons of potentially dangerous leftover drugs were destroyed.

After Oct. 27, the total amount of prescription drugs collected by the DEA since the fall of 2010 is 10,878,950 pounds, of 5,439.5 tons.

“The results of our most recent Take Back Day clearly demonstrate a need for this initiative as a tool in the fight against America’s opioid crisis,” said the DEA's acting administrator Uttam Dhillon.

“The success of this event is a direct reflection of DEA’s commitment to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in the U.S. Together, we are all helping to make a difference to keep our friends and families safe.”

