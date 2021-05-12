AG Nessel offers her team for third-party investigation of Oxford High School shooting

The Superintendent of Oxford Schools said the district will hire an outside agency to investigate the deadly incident. Nessel offered her services.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — On Saturday, the Superintendent of Oxford Schools said the district will hire an outside agency to investigate how the incident was handled before the shooting happened.

The alleged shooter was called down to the office on the day of the shooting after a teacher found a drawing of people being shot, with the words 'blood everywhere.'

He was later sent back to the classroom.

On Sunday, the Michigan's attorney general offered her department's services.

She said her office is most qualified to conduct a fair and independent investigation.

"It's really not about pointing fingers at anybody. It's finding out exactly what happened, what lead up to this incident, what happened during the incident -- could this incident have been prevented?" Nessel told 13 ON YOUR SIDE. "And if so, what steps need to be taken in order to be sure an event like this never happens again?"

The attorney general says she has not heard back from the school district about the offer.

She says she also plans to meet with parents from Oxford to get their thoughts about the investigation.

