GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In this heat, people working to install and repair air conditioning units are sweating buckets trying to keep up with demand.

"Our service department is booked up as well as our installation department," said Schaafsma Sales Manager and partner Bill Krestakos.

From unit repairs, to full central air installs, these crews are busy.

"We're going to be busy for several weeks," Krestakos said. "There are some that haven't had air conditioning ever and now they're getting it."

If you don't have air conditioning and fans just aren't cutting it, you have a couple of options.

"There are window air conditioners but there are as well portable air conditioners and you can move those from room to room, but you need to have a window to run a duct too and out the window," Krestakos said.

If you do have A/C already, make sure you're changing the filters.

"You should be able to be comfortable at 75-76 degrees," Krestakos said.

If you need repairs done or a whole new unit, a new law which takes effect next year means you'll get a different kind of refrigerant.

"We're coming to the end of a phase out of R22 Freon and they're replacing it with R410A," Krestakos said. "R410A is much more environmentally friendly."

The heat is also a concern for Schaafsma crews out in the field.

"We try to get them water, Gatorade, whatever we can," Krestakos said. "Our sales people are going into homes that are very hot and it's difficult right now."

Your best bet is to check your A/C unit prior to use.

"Have maintenance done at the beginning of the year, before we hit the heat so you know that it's ready to go," Krestakos said.

