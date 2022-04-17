Al Sharpton assisting with Patrick Lyoya's funeral expenses, helping in 'fight for justice'

Sharpton is a nationally renowned civil rights activist. He has previously worked on cases of police killings nationwide, some alongside Crump.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — On Sunday afternoon, Al Sharpton announced he will join attorney Ben Crump in the 'fight for justice' for Patrick Lyoya.

He will also said he will be assisting the Lyoya family with funeral expenses.

Sharpton is a nationally renowned civil rights activist, Baptist minister and talk show host. He has previously worked on cases of police killings nationwide, some alongside Crump.

The two have worked together recently in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

"I will support the family of Patrick Lyola and Attorney Crump w/ funeral and burial assistance, and I will stand with them in the fight for justice in Patrick’s name," Sharpton wrote on Twitter.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on Monday, April 4. Since then, community members, activists and the Lyoya family have asked for the involved officer to be identified and charged in the case.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.



After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

GRPD released the footage of the incident, including video from a body-worn camera, a police dash camera, a neighbor's surveillance system and cell phone video from a witness.

The release of the videos came after a week and a half of demands from the family and community.

Sunday is the sixth consecutive day crowds are gathering downtown Grand Rapids, calling for justice for Lyoya.

