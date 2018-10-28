OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- A 26-year-old Allendale woman is dead after a crash Sunday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on the 1800 block of Lake Michigan Drive, west of Standale.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was a factor in the head-on crash.

Officials said the Allendale woman was driving east on Lake Michigan Drive, when a 25-year-old Greenville man traveling east, crossed over the center line, hitting her car head-on.

The Allendale woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

After being trapped in his car, the Greenville man was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. He is in serious but stable condition.

Authorities believe the Greenville man was drinking before the crash, which is still under investigation.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt, and there were no passengers in either car.

After being closed to traffic for several hours, Lake Michigan Drive opened again just before 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

