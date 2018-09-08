KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a two vehicle injury crash that happened after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The crash happened on southbound US-131 near B Ave in Alamo Township. The crash occurred when the driver of a southbound passenger vehicle hit another vehicle from behind. The at-fault vehicle hit a guardrail and rolled over.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, and the at-fault driver took off on foot before officers located him and took him to the hospital. The driver is currently receiving treatment at Bronson Hospital.

MSP Paw Paw Post is still investigating, but alcohol is believed to be a factor.

