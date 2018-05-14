You probably don't think about it when you chuck your used boarding pass into a waste bin, but it has more personal information about you than you may realize.

Every boarding pass has a QR code, which holds personal information that can be valuable to a hacker or thief.

And you don't have to be a sophisticated computer genius to figure it out, either. The information is available to anyone who downloads a free barcode scanner app.

Besides your name and some other basic information, you can also get the person's frequent flyer number and record locator.

That's enough information to log onto the airline the given person is flying and mess with the itinerary, change seats, cancel a flight, change your account pin and steal all your frequent flyer miles.

A hacker would also have access to see future flights, and personal contact information.

Moral of the story: Don't post pictures of your boarding pass to social media, and shred them before you toss them.

