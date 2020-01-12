Rare November algae bloom in Newaygo County lake

District Health Department #10 tracked 18 algae blooms in a ten county region in 2020, up from an average of 4 in previous years.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Algae blooms in inland lakes aren't unusual during hot summer days or even warm days in September, but a bloom in November is rare.

According to District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) residents living on Ryerson Lake east of Fremont in Newaygo County discovered and reported an algae bloom in mid-November.

DHD#10 covers a ten county jurisdiction, from Big Rapids to Fremont, Grayling west to Lake Michigan.

"This has been an extremely bad year for algae blooms," said Environmental Health Director for District Health Department #10 Tom Reichard.

DHD#10 took 18 algae bloom reports in 2020 including the one in Ryerson Lake in November. Reichard says those normally don't occur after early October.

"Algae blooms need nutrients and they need warm temperatures, and we had a lot of that this year," he said.

DHD#10 attributes the increase in algae blooms to hotter summers and falls due to climate change. The increase in 2020 could also be an effect of prolonged seasonal homes usage around lakes due to the multiple stay at home orders.

"Instead of just spending a few weekends up there they were spending three or four months," he said. "That added a lot more nutrients into our waterways."

According to Reichard the additional nutrients likely playing a role in the rise in algae blooms is from older septic systems leaching nutrients into area lakes. Older cottages on inland lakes often have septic systems placed too close to bodies of water.

That's not a factor on Ryerson Lake because homes there connect to a sanitary sewer system.

"I noticed it turning green probably five foot out from shore," said Kent Sheppard who's lived on the lake since the 1970's.

"I don't know as though I've ever seen that in the fall," he said. "It was fairly quick, there and then gone."

DHD#10 wants to remind people to exercise caution while near waterways:

Avoid direct contact with waterways that appear to be scummy or have a green shade.

Do not drink untreated surface waters.

Obey posted signage for public health advisories and/or beach closings.

Limit or avoid eating fish from algal bloom impacted areas.

Contact with algae blooms can cause minor illness in humans but can be fatal to pets. Therefore, it is also recommended that people keep their pets out of water that shows any signs of algae blooms.

People and pets can experience the following symptoms after algal bloom exposure:

Rash, hives, or skin blisters at skin contact site.

Runny eyes and/or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms, or allergic reactions.

Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness, dizziness, difficulty breathing or even death resulting from ingesting contaminated water.

If you think you’ve been exposed to algal blooms take the following precautions:

Remove yourself from the exposure and seek medical treatment if symptoms occur.

Thoroughly rinse off pets with clean, fresh water if they swam in an area with algal blooms to avoid potential toxic ingestion from licking.

Seek medical or veterinary treatment as soon as possible if you think you or your pet may have been poisoned from algal bloom.

