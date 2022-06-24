Allegan Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing teen

Izaiah James Blair, 16, is believed to be a runaway. He left home early morning on Friday and has not been seen since.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics' help finding a missing teen from Dorr Township.

Izaiah James Blair, 16, is believed to be a runaway. He left home early morning on Friday and has not been seen since.

His family believes he may be with unknown friends in the Dorr or Hopkins area.

Izaiah was last seen wearing black pants, black boots, a white t-shirt and carrying a backpack. He is 6'1" and around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Izaiah's whereabouts is asked to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch Centers non-emergency line at 269-673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

