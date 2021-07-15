Allegan County Health Department warning residents of email phishing scam targeting your vaccine card

ACHD is warning residents that the links in these emails are unknown and advises anyone who receives it not to open it.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD), is warning residents of a new phishing email scam that's targeting vaccine cards.

The email tells victims it is mandatory, and requires residents to pay fines. ACHD is warning residents that the links in these emails are unknown and advises anyone who receives it not to open it.

The best way to make sure you don't fall victim to this phishing scam is to delete the email from your inbox and deleted folder.

ACHD will not electronically ask for personal information, including:

• Social Security number

• Credit Card information

• Bank or other account information

You can find more information on phishing scams here.

