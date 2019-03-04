ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office today announced one of its K-9's, Medo, passed away this morning. Medo would have been 9 years old in July.

The office received Medo as a gift from the Gun Lake Tribe and Casino in 2011 when Medo was just 11 months old. He was paired with Deputy Ben Haas, and as with all of their K-9's, they become a part of their handler's family.

Haas and Medo were active in hundreds of cases including suspect apprehension, locating multiple missing persons and lost children, drug interdiction and school programs for instructional demonstrations to drug searches.

Haas said his most memorable search with Medo was in May 2015 when Medo and Haas located a missing 2-year-old in a search that lasted over six hours.

