Allegan Co. police investigating related car crashes after semi collides with congested traffic

Police say a five-vehicle accident occurred soon after due to slowing traffic from the first crash.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after a semi-truck crashed into a pickup truck, which then struck a third vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police say the semi was traveling northbound on I-196 near a construction zone and was unable to stop in time for backed-up traffic. The semi crashed into a pickup truck, which then crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries, police say.

Soon after, police say a five-vehicle accident occurred due to slowing traffic from the first crash. Two people suffered minor injuries as a result of this accident.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.