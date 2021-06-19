Allegan Co. police investigating related car crashes after semi collides with congested traffic

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after a semi-truck crashed into a pickup truck, which then struck a third vehicle Friday afternoon.
Police say the semi was traveling northbound on I-196 near a construction zone and was unable to stop in time for backed-up traffic. The semi crashed into a pickup truck, which then crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries, police say.
Soon after, police say a five-vehicle accident occurred due to slowing traffic from the first crash. Two people suffered minor injuries as a result of this accident.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
