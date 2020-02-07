Police, FBI investigating after noose found at Kalamazoo high school

Law enforcement agencies say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — On Thursday afternoon, Kalamazoo Public Schools security staff reported to police that they found a noose hanging from a high school press box.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at Kalamazoo Central High School's football field. Kalamazoo Township Police say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime and are working in close coordination with Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri.

"Due to the serious nature of this offense, the police department is urging anyone with information to please come forward," said Chief Bryan Ergang in a release.

Carlton Brewster II, Kalamazoo Central's head football coach, tweeted out a photo of the noose on Thursday.

The local field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations is assisting in the investigation.

Detectives ask that anyone with information please contact Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269)381-0391.

