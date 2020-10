The new route will launch March 5, 2021.

Grand Rapids travelers can travel nonstop to Boston next spring with a new seasonal route by Allegiant.

The route will launch March 5, 2021. It was originally slated to begin in May, however, the COVID-19 pandemic set the timeline back.

The new flights will operate twice weekly. Fares are on sale through May 23,2021.

