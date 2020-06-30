Watch live: Allendale Twp. board to vote on Civil War statue

The special board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and public comment will precede the vote.

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Earlier this month, a group called for changes to a statue depicting a Confederate and Union soldier back-to-back and an enslaved child between their feet. On Tuesday night, Allendale leaders are expected to vote on it.

Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists (MACRA) said the statue, which sits in Allendale Community Park's Veterans Garden of Honor memorial, is degrading. The group called for the removal of both the child and the Confederate soldier. In between the two soldiers, the enslaved child beneath them is reaching for a plaque that reads "Freedom To Slaves," referencing the Emancipation Proclamation.

Tuesday's special board meeting, which began at 7 p.m., includes public comment followed by a vote and time for additional comment. Speakers are given 90 seconds to speak to the board.

The statue has been present in the park for over two decades, but Mitch Kahl, a spokesperson for MACRA, said the recent death of Black Americans such as George Floyd and the continuing Black Lives Matter movement has urged more action to be taken against offensive images in public places.

"We don’t see a small Jewish child at the feet of a Nazi soldier over at the WWII display. That would be the equivalent... We don’t want to see small boys carrying cotton picking satchels, kneeling at the boots of soldiers," he explained.

During a nearly four-hour June 22 board meeting, a majority of those who spoke were in support of keeping the statue. The Allendale Township Board of Trustees decided against voting on the matter at that meeting and instead set the special June 30 meeting. The day following the last meeting, Allendale Township Supervisor Adam Elenbaas said the township board plans to keep the current Civil War statue in Allendale Community Park.

However, changes could still be coming to both the statue and the memorial garden it sits in. Elenbaas said he wants to bring multicultural groups together, including students from Grand Valley State University, to create a mindful, inclusive community moving forward.

GVSU has suggested that the statue be relocated.

"As an educational institution, we have offered a suggestion to relocate the statue and provide historical context, as well as our assistance in furthering dialogue along racial justice and inclusion," GVSU said in a statement.

On Saturday, there were protests by those both for and against the statue.

