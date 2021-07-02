x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Alma planning chairman quits after migrant housing vote

Alma Planning Commission chairman Don Ayers says he had planned to step down a few months ago, but the way the housing controversy ended made him even more upset.
Credit: AP
In this July 2, 2021, file photo, children walk together after a game of soccer at an emergency shelter for migrant children in Pomona, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool, File)

ALMA, Mich. — An official in a mid-Michigan community has resigned after city commissioners approved a zoning change to allow temporary housing for boys entering at the U.S. border. 

Don Ayers was chairman of the Alma Planning Commission. It had recommended that the zoning change be rejected. But the Alma City Commission approved it last week, 4-2. 

Ayers says he had planned to step down a few months ago, but the way the housing controversy ended made him even more upset. Ayers believes city commissioners should have defended the work done by the Planning Commission.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.