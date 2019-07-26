Rep. Justin Amash (I-Grand Rapids) is co-sponsoring a bill that would prohibit the death penalty for any violation of federal law.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts. H.R.4052 was introduced as a direct response to the Justice Department saying on Thursday that the federal government will resume executing death-row inmates for the first time since 2003.

Executions on the federal level are rare, even though the death penalty remains legal in 30 states. The Justice Department's decision ends an informal moratorium on capital punishment.

The House bill says it would "prohibit the imposition of the death penalty for any violation of Federal law, and for other purposes."

There are 12 co-sponsors of the bill—11 Democrats and one Independent. Most Democrats oppose capital punishment. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) of Michigan also co-sponsored the bill.

"The death penalty has no place in a just society," Pressley said about her bill.

Attorney General William Barr instructed the Bureau of Prisons to schedule executions starting in December for five men, all accused of murdering children.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan has one inmate on federal death row, but he is not one of the five scheduled for executions. Marvin Gabrion was sentenced to death for murdering Rachel Timmerman, 19, on federal land in the Manistee National Forest.

Michigan abolished the death penalty in 1846. Only one execution has been carried out in Michigan since then—a federal execution in 1938 for a deadly bank robbery.

