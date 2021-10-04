Ambassador Bridge closed in both directions due to possible explosives

The area has been evacuated. Police say to avoid the area and the Windsor Explosive Disposal Unit is on site.

DETROIT — The Ambassador Bridge, the bridge connecting Detroit to Canada, is closed to traffic from both directions for possible explosives in the area, Windsor Police say.

The area has been evacuated. Police say to avoid the area and the Windsor Explosive Disposal Unit is on site.

Windsor police now saying #AmbassadorBridge closed in BOTH directions. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel & Blue Water Bridge.



However, I’m still seeing trucks move towards the Ambassador Bridge and appear to be going on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/5WEeFosPPt — Jason Viau (@JasonViauCBC) October 4, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.