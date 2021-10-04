Ambassador Bridge closed in both directions due to possible explosives

DETROIT — The Ambassador Bridge, the bridge connecting Detroit to Canada, is closed to traffic from both directions for possible explosives in the area, Windsor Police say.
The area has been evacuated. Police say to avoid the area and the Windsor Explosive Disposal Unit is on site.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
