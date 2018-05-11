LUMBERTON, NC - The FBI is now assisting in the search for a missing teenage girl in Lumberton.

Lumberton police say 13-year-old Hania Noleia Aguilar was kidnapped from a front yard Monday morning.

An Amber Alert has been issued for her. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety released a photo of the stolen Green 2002 Ford Expedition police believe she was forced into.

A 2002 green Ford Expedition.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker says a man grabbed Aguilar from a yard at Rosewood Mobile Home Park just before 7 a.m. Monday The man forced Aguilar into a stolen Green 2002 Ford Expedition according to a WBTW report. The Expedition is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, South Carolina and has South Carolina license plate NWS-984.

Police say the kidnapping occurred between lots 38 and 39. The Expedition then left the mobile home park.

Witnesses say the suspect had a yellow bandana over his face according to Parker. The man drove away after grabbing the girl and forcing her into the stolen SUV. They were last seen traveling on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

Aguilar lives at lot 102 3381 E. Town Road in Lumberton.

Anyone who sees Aguilar or the stolen vehicle is urged to call Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

