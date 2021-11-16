AMBER Alert issued for boy kidnapped in Tennesee

While Michigan State Police thought the duo could be headed to northern Michigan, Jacob Clare's vehicle was last seen in Arizona.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for both Tennesee and Arizona in connection to a kidnapping investigation.

Michigan State Police previously indicated 35-year-old Jacob Clare and 3-year-old Noah Clare could be headed to northern Michigan.

Investigators believe Jacob Clare, a family member, kidnapped Noah in Tennesee and were reported missing on Nov. 7.

Jacob Clare is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee registration plate 42MY10.

His vehicle was last seen in Arizona.

Jacob Clare is described as having tribal tattoos across he left arm and shoulder. He is about 6’7” tall and has brown hair and brown/hazel eyes. Police say Clare has two active warrants issued for his arrest for custodial interference.

Noah has brown hair and brown eyes. He is around 3’5” tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a camo shirt.

If you have any information that could help, you're asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

