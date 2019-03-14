PARADISE, Mich. — Police in the Upper Peninsula are searching for a 5-year-old girl who was abducted.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night just before midnight.

Police are looking for 53-year-old George Stephen Cunningham.

He is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, he's 5' 08", 165 pounds, and wears glasses.

A second white male, John Stygler, may be traveling with Cunningham and the abducted child.

5-year-old Zephaniau George Cunningham is a 3 foot tall, 40 pound male with brown hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing.

They were last seen at a house on the 9000 block of N. Whitefish Point Rd. in Paradise, Mich. at approximately 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.

Michigan AMBER Alert Update** Truck was located. Suspect still at large with abducted child. AMBER Alert #Paradise Michigan. Suspect, George Stephen Cunningham (53) may be driving a 1986 Ford F-250 Pickup Truck,...

