GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — Luke Sullivan died Friday morning after being seriously injured in a small plane crash in Guatemala. Sullivan was working with a Zeeland-based missionary group.

Guatemalan authorities and a U.S.-based missionary group said Thursday that a small plane crashed, injuring the two men on board. Sullivan was the aviation director for Paradise Bound Ministries, which is based in Zeeland, Michigan.

Bruce Van Fleet, a visiting missionary pilot, was also injured in the crash.

Paradise Bound shared an update on Friday, saying that Sullivan died from his injuries. "Please pray for this precious family as they begin to mourn his loss. Luke leaves behind a wife, Ashley, three beautiful little girls Brooklyn, Nicole, Isabella, and another daughter on the way," the update from founder Dan Smith said.

Sullivan was 28 years old, according to Guatemala's aviation authority.

The aircraft went down Thursday in Chimaltenango Department, about 20 miles from Guatemala City.

Van Fleet is alive, and Smith said in an update that Paradise Bound is still evaluating his treatment options.

A GoFundMe has been started for the Sullivan family.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

