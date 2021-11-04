America's tallest singing Christmas tree returns Dec. 1

Mona Shores High School Choir resumes the Singing Christmas Tree, expanding the event to five performances from Dec. 1 - 4.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree, also known as “America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree,” returns to the historic Frauenthal Center in Muskegon after taking a year off for the first time in 36 years due to the pandemic.

The 67 ft. tree is home to over 160 singers from the Mona Shores High School Choir and is joined on stage by over 50 members of the Mona Shores High School Orchestra. It is estimated that over 3,000 singers have participated in the Tree since its beginning in 1985.

The performance, directed by Shawn Lawton, continues to be a highlight for many in the West Michigan community.

“It was heartbreaking having to cancel the Singing Christmas Tree last year because of the pandemic,” said Lawton. “We’re thrilled to be back ‘live’ in the tree this year. The students have been diligently practicing and can’t wait to be a part of this tradition again.”

A free, special dress rehearsal show will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 before the production opens to the public (ticket required). Members of the community with special needs, the elderly, and other people who might not otherwise be able to afford the production are invited to attend at no cost.

In anticipation for a sold-out crowd, a new performance has been added for Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased through the Frauenthal Center Box Office.

Show Dates & Times

New! Wednesday, December 1, at 7:00 pm

Thursday, December 2, at 7:00 pm

Friday, December 3, at 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 4, 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Location

Frauenthal Center

425 West Western Avenue, Suite 200

Muskegon, MI 49440

Box Office / Tickets:

PH: 231.727.8001

