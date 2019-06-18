MUSKEGON, Mich. — An AmeriCorps team is finishing 10 weeks of intensive work to catalogue and eliminate blight in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights.



The 10 young adults from around the country have been concentrating their efforts on homes that might someday be renovated.

The homes are owned by the Muskegon County Land Bank. Team members also worked to clean vacant lots in hope that someday new homes can be built at those sites.



The AmeriCorps members say now it's up to residents to follow their example and do what's needed to keep the community looking good.

"If you want to have a beautiful community to live in and be safe then it's always a good idea to volunteer," said Jessica Cavender, an AmeriCorps team member from Missouri.

The AmeriCorps team is planning one final work day and they invite community members to join them.

It's Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m to noon at 499 Ada Street in Muskegon's Angell Neighborhood.

