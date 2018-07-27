August 1 – Food Truck Rally at the Muskegon Farmers Market. Come down for the food, music and fun as food trucks from all over the state visit to tempt your taste buds with culinary delights! We’ve been averaging 20 or more food trucks per event this year and it ranges from pizza to tacos, ribs, chicken, sandwiches and more and plenty of sweet treats to finish thing up! The West Side Soul Surfers will be providing the music and it’s a great use of our Downtown Farmers Market Area.

August 8 - 11 – Unity Music Festival is happening. It’s one of the biggest Christian Music Festivals in the country and Heritage Landing comes alive with music for everyone. Bands include Casting Crowns, Mercy Me, For King and Country and more. Very family friendly and tickets range from $37 for a day or $80 for a weekend pass.

August 16 – Free Frauenthal Historic Tour. This building is packed with history and this is a tour that will not disappoint. You get to see everything that no one else gets to see. From the “dumb waiters” that used to move trunks up and down to dressing rooms to what’s under the stage and how everything works in the historic theater. The tour gets underway at 3 p.m. and there is no ticket required. You might even catch a glimpse of PJ the ghost who is said to reside in the theater.

August 18 – Muskegon’s Bright Lights Festival - Michigan Lighthouse Conservancy (MLC) invites you to attend our annual Muskegon’s Bright Lights Festival, in celebration of the Michigan Maritime Festival. On Saturday, August 18, 2018, festival-goers can visit Muskegon South Pierhead Light, overlooking the award-winning Pere Marquette Beach and climb the tower to take in unparalleled views of Muskegon’s broad Lake Michigan shoreline, forests and beaches. Cost is a couple bucks and you do have to be 3 feet tall to climb the tower.

August 25 – Burning Foot Beer Festival - 4th Annual Burning Foot Beer Festival. Serving as Michigan’s only barefoot beer festival on the beach, festival goers can enjoy some of the finest craft beer found in the Great Lakes region, revel in local art and food, groove to local and national music acts, and take in the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan. Burning Foot will feature 70 breweries this year from Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin. All at Pere Marquette Beach.

Courtesy: Andy O'Riley, Positively Muskegon

