GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Youth hockey players are invited to take part in the annual Griffins Youth Hockey Camp, which will be held July 23-27 at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park.

Open to kids ages 6-16, the camp runs from 8:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. daily with groups separated by age. Players will receive 11 hours of on-ice instruction as well as 11 hours of dry-land video work and fun.

The cost is $350 per child and includes a camp jersey, t-shirt, hat, a locker room to store equipment for the week, and lunches provided by popular local restaurants.

The camp will be instructed by former Griffins defenseman and seven-year NHL veteran Joel Kwiatkowski, along with Griffins assistant coach and 2017 Calder Cup champion Ben Simon. During the week, appearances will also be made by Griffins defenseman and two-time Calder Cup champion Brian Lashoff, current Detroit Red Wing Luke Glendening, and Griffins assistant coach and 16-year NHL veteran Mike Knuble.

For more information, please visit www.griffinshockey.com/hockeycamp for a printable flyer or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 3025.

