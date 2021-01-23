Another delay for winter sports has high school coaches frustrated

Coaches we spoke to say they now don't expect to start play until February 21st at the earliest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many in the high school athletic community found themselves frustrated on Friday.

This coming because the start of five winter sports will be delayed - again. New restrictions were announced for high school sports including hockey, boys and girls basketball, wrestling and competitive cheer.

Coaches we spoke to say they now don't expect to start play until February 21st at the earliest.

"You know I was heart broken about it because I thought this was going to be the time that we were really going to play, I thought February 1st we were really going to get things ramped up," says Brandoen Guyton the Varsity Basketball Coach at Grand Rapids Union.

"Everyone of us is frustrated because we have to try and reschedule a third time," says Matt Wiedenhoeft the Varsity hockey coach at Kenowa Hills.

This latest delay could lead to some difficult decisions.

"Basketball was already going into the AAU season and now kids have to make that decision," says Guyton.

"Should I play for varsity hockey or continue with travel hockey?" says Wiedenhoeft.

All agree that they just want to play.

"At this point I would just love to have a season," says Guyton.

