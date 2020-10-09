Apartment complex for the disabled opening in Grand Haven

The new location will house 40 residents, and 25 will move in over the next few days.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Gracious Grounds helps people with disabilities live on their own.

"We want to provide for them an opportunity to live a more independent life," says executive director David Burdo.

Beginning this week, they'll be able to help a lot more with the opening of a brand new location at Lakeshore Flats in Grand Haven.

"This is a project that has been months in the making," says Burdo. "We've had patient residents and patient families who have just been so excited to move in."

The new location will house 40 residents, and 25 will move in over the next few days. Burdo says they assist a wide range of people.

"We have residents diagnosed with down syndrome, cerebral palsy, vision impairments, developmental delays," explains Burdo. "And as we've expanded, we have residents with autism, anxiety or depression."

Burdo says the residents are encouraged to engage socially with their neighbors and to find jobs in the community.

"Our residents are so incredibly excited to welcome you in and show the steps that they've taken, the pride that they exhibit over their own place," he says.

The complex officially opens on Thursday with a social distanced car parade at 4 p.m. to welcome in the new guests.

