ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police and Texas Rangers are investigating a crash that led to the death of a local man who was trying to evade police.

Police received a complaint shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday of a reckless motorcycle rider on speeding up and down on Dewberry Street. When an officer arrived, 25 year old Tony Kaufman allegedly taunted the officer and sped away.

When Field Training Officer Jack McCarty and his trainee Officer Jairo Herrera arrived as backup, their suv struck Kaufman's motorcycle who was reportedly driving with his lights off. That sent Kaufman's motorcycle into a field at Whitney and Wilson streets.

Aransas Pass Police

According to a news release, Kaufman died on impact. Police say they've had other encounters with Kaufman including a traffic citation, being charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in 2013, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in 2017, and was arrested on a warrant in 2018.

Ofc. McCarty and Ofc. Herrera received minor injuries in the crash and are both medically clear for duty.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the Aransas Pass PD, Capt. David Muniz at 361-758-5224.

