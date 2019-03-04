GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city's northwest side.

It all started around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Leonard Street and Alpine Avenue.

Grand Rapids officers initially received a call around 12:05 a.m. about a suicidal man somewhere in the city.

About 25 minutes later, police received reports about a man with a gun at the Marathon gas station on Leonard and Alpine.

When officers arrived, the man told police not to approach him or he'd hurt himself and the officers.

At some point, the officers did make contact and an officer fired at the man.

That man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The intersection at Leonard and Alpine was shutdown while officers continued their investigation.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on leave, per protocol.

The investigation is now in the hands of Michigan State Police.

This is a developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.